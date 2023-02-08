“You’d be amazed at the number of people who don’t have smoke alarms,” said Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird, adding that it also does not help to have a smoke alarm that does not work.
“It’s not worth anything up there if it doesn’t make noise when it needs to,” he said.
As part of a joint door-to-door initiative with the American Red Cross of Central Florida and the City of Winter Haven, a team of volunteers visited two mobile home parks in Winter Haven to install fire alarms.
The two parks were Colony Club Mobile Home Estates and Cypress Shores.
Bird said the communities were canvassed the prior week to ascertain interest, and those who signed up were those who were visited as volunteers installed free smoke alarms, shared causes of most home fires, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.
Prior to the home fire safety campaign, the volunteers met at Nora Mayo Hall in Winter Haven for instructions of the proper way to travel through the neighborhoods and what to do in case of emergency.
Bird said that it’s ok to ask for help to get a smoke detector and hopes many others likewise request the free smoke detectors.
Mayor Brad Dantzler welcomed the group and said that he and his family have had a fire escape plan that they rehearse every year.
“We would practice,” he told the volunteers.
Once in the neighborhood, Bird and ARC volunteer Robert Williams, who served as a volunteer firefighter in Vermont for 25 years, visited Elmer Martis.
Martis was one of the recipients of a few smoke alarms. As Bird and Williams shared safety tips with him, he nodded and was grateful for the help.
According to the American Red Cross, house fires claim 7 lives every day in the United States, most of which occur in homes without smoke alarms.
“Home fire safety events are a critical part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign launched in October 2014 to reduce home fire-related deaths and injuries,” said Duhane Lindo, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross. “Through December 2022, the campaign has helped save at least 1,414 lives through outreach and education efforts. Nationwide, more than 2.4 million free smoke alarms have been installed, making more than 1,033,000 families safe.”
To learn more, visit SoundTheAlarm.org.