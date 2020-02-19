AVON PARK – Hemp4Water Founder W. Steven Edmonds, Jr. says no one else in the country is studying how hemp could be used to remove metric tons of nitrogen and phosphorus, nutrients which can cause problems at high levels in rivers and lakes.
On Feb. 7, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services staff issued an Industrial Hemp Planting Permit to South Florida State College to quantify how much nitrogen and phosphorus can be metabolized in a single hemp growth cycle and to analyze the results.
Advocates believe that the difference with hemp is that it can be harvested and turned into other bio mats, or else sold for other purposes.
Edmonds said that hemp is used to remove those nutrients from the ground at multiple locations in Canada and the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. He said, however, that he is not aware of anybody using hemp to clean water.
Hemp will be grown on bio mats anchored in two lakes on the South Florida State College campus in Avon Park, one close to the main administration building and another on a more secluded campus lake.
Edmonds said the first meeting at the college is Feb. 28.
“We should be popping seeds the following week,” Edmonds said.
Hemp4Water was established in 2013 to educate the public that hemp uses a lot less water from the Upper Floridan Aquifer than citrus or other agricultural crops.
Edmonds credited Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Director Nikki Fried for spearheading an effort to pass hemp friendly legislation in Florida over the past few years. President Donald J. Trump signed a bill into law making federal trade of industrial hemp legal.
Edmonds has long said that Florida was late arriving to that party, but adds that he is hopeful for the future.