In celebration of last week’s launch of NASA’s 2020 Mars Perseverance rover, an out-of-this-world display has landed at Legoland Florida Resort.
The life-size astronaut model is comprised of almost 66,000 Lego bricks.
In addition to the eye-catching astronaut model, Legoland Florida guests will also enjoy a moon landing-inspired mosaic background built from more than 44,000 Lego bricks.
Originally built last year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, these stellar models have been on display at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor’s Complex since their construction.
Starting last week, space and Lego fans alike can enjoy this replica moon lander and giant spaceman in their permanent home in the Imagination Zone.
Facts about the model include: one model designer spent 143 hours designing the astronaut model; five model builders spent a combined 450 hours building the astronaut model; approximately 65,600 lego bricks were used to construct the astronaut model.
Facts about the Lego mosaic background: one model designer spent 58 hours designing the mosaic; Six model builders spent a combined 480 hours building the mosaic; approximately 44,500 Lego bricks and 23 different colors were used to complete the mosaic.
Since reopening on June 1, Legoland Florida Resort has introduced a range of new health and safety measures, including reduced capacity, cashless payments, temperature checks upon arrival and enhanced cleaning practices.
Guests can read more about how Legoland is making it safe to play at https://www.legoland.com/florida/ways-we-are-making-it-safe-to-visit/.