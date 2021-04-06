Piecing together some sports items as we emerge from the Easter holiday…
* On the heels of a second straight Class 6A state championship, Bartow High’s Terrence McGriff made history last week as the first back-to-back recipient of the Florida Dairy Farmers Boys Basketball Coach of the Year award.
The honor dates back to 1993 with McGriff — who was selected the Class 6A Coach of the Year in a previous round of voting — joining Melvin Randall of Blanche Ely High as the only coaches to win the award more than once. Bartow successfully defended its Class 6A boys basketball title on March 6, defeating Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy Charter 72-45 and completing a 22-4 season.
* Speaking of basketball, Polk County was well represented during last month’s Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Classics in Lakeland. Bartow seniors Malcolm Dewberry and Amarion Frazier as well as Discovery High’s Marquise Rue suited up for the boys’ South Team, while Winter Haven standout and West Point signee Trinity Hardy played for the girls’ South Team.
Rue contributed 12 points to the South’s 121-118 victory over the North. Frazier scored five of his seven points in the third quarter and Dewberry finished with three points.
Hardy netted 14 points to help the South girls post a 97-61 win over the North.
* Quiz: Name the Baltimore Oriole infielder/outfielder who recorded a hit and scored a run in his team’s 2021 Opening Day victory at Fenway Park. (Answer below.)
* The Florida High School Track and Field state championships are headed back to Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville. The 2021 finals will be held at the University of North Florida campus on May 7 and May 8 after last year’s championships were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Upcoming district track and field meets include the Class 3A-7 event at Lake Region High on April 17 where the host Thunder, Lake Wales and Auburndale will be among the competing schools. The Auburndale girls team participated in the Tohopekaliga Invitational on March 27, getting first-place points from senior Tyra Thomas in the 100-meter hurdles (14.71 seconds), a third-place finish from its 400-meter relay (48.71), and seventh-place performances from sprinter Saniyah Tillman and hurdler Victoria Morris.
* The Lake Wales girls lacrosse team was second Class 1A-District 5 when the FHSAA released updated power rankings last week. The ratings will be used to determine seeds for next week’s district tournaments.
The Highlanders had a 4.008 rating and trailed only Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek (5.064) in the seven-team district. Lake Wales, which improved to 8-3 following a 13-5 victory over district opponent Discovery High on April 1, entered the last week of regular-season play with matches against once-beaten Celebration (April 5) and Winter Haven (April 7).
* Host Lake Wales qualified 17 competitors for the upcoming Class 2A-Region 3 boys weightlifting meet at River Ridge High. The Highlanders had five individual weight-class champions during last Saturday’s 2A-11 event en route to the program’s fifth straight district title.
The 2A-3 regional meet is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start on Thursday (April 8).
* Quiz answer: Trey Mancini. I know it was an easy question, but the 29-year-old Winter Haven native deserves the recognition. The Orioles blanked the Boston Red Sox last Friday, 3-0, as Mancini played first base and batted second in the order.
The former Winter Haven High standout left training camp early last year after being diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer, and the opportunity to resume his baseball career was fresh in his mind.
“I made sure to soak it all in, no matter what happened today, and just appreciate doing this for a living. I’m not going to ever take that for granted,” Mancini told reporters following the April 2 regular-season opener.