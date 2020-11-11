The Lake Wales High boys and girls bowling programs were represented at the 2020 FHSAA state bowling championships.
The finals were conducted Nov. 3-5 at the Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center in Orlando.
The boys finished 19th in qualifying with a 3,460 pin count, as the teams with the 16 highest totals advanced to the double-elimination finals bracket. The Highlanders posted a 973 total in their fourth and final game as Aaron Houmard rolled a 245 game and Tyrin Moorer added a 226.
Houmard (788) and Moorer (787) were separated by one pin with regard to overall series. Zachary Kirkland contributed a 728 series for the Highlanders, which included a 198 game.
Lake Wales’ Riley Rowker finished 53rd in girls individual qualifying with a 673 series for four games. Rowker had high scores of 189 in Game 4 and 170 in Game 3.
State cross country finals on tap
The FHSAA cross country state championships return to Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee on Friday (Nov. 13) and Saturday (Nov. 14).
Class 1A and 2A races for girls and boys are set for the opening day of competition, while Class 3A and Class 4A will be held the following morning.
Among the recent highlights was a regional title for the Lake Wales boys team. The Highlanders totaled 61 points at last Saturday’s Class 3A-Region 2 meet as senior Mac Updike ran second overall in 16 minutes, 20.6 seconds, Ladarius Tellis came in fifth (16:49.60) and Landon Morales was sixth (16:58.80) on the Lake Region High course.
Lake Region High freshman Anika Donohue also qualified for the Class 3A state meet as an individual. Donohue placed ninth in the girls’ 3A-2 race with a time of 20:27.50.
Frostproof High junior Cristal Gomez is headed to the Class 2A girls state finals after a runner-up showing at the Region 3 meet in Brooksville. Gomez’s time of 19:50.80 was slightly more than three seconds behind winner Carlyn Bobo of Lake Placid.
Tropics announce plans for 20-21 indoor season
The Florida Tropics SC professional soccer franchise, presented by Bond Clinic, and Major the Arena Soccer League, following a recent vote by the MASL Board of Directors, will see the MASL 2020-2021 regular season start as early as December 31 with a final regular season date of April 18th.
A playoff format will be announced at a later date.
The announcement came from league officials and Florida Tropics SC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Panos Iakovidis.
“We are more committed than ever to bring central Florida its first ever indoor soccer championship,” Iakovidis said. “We have already begun working with our partners at the RP Funding Center to secure great dates for our fans, who we anticipate will be able to attend games safely. And we’re working diligently with our tremendous community and corporate partners that will once again allow us to bring our fans the high-energy, high-scoring, action-packed thrills of professional indoor soccer.”
The Tropics are the current MASL Eastern Conference champions after posting an 18-3 record for the 2019-20 season which came to an early end in mid-March because of the pandemic outbreak.
Highlights included the largest crowd in franchise history — 4,318 fans on Feb. 22 for an 8-6 victory over Sonora — and the second-largest crowd on Jan. 25 of 4,089 in a win over the St. Louis Ambush.