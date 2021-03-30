A seventh-inning rally by Haines City kept host Lake Region High from claiming top honors at last week’s Thunder Spring Classic.
Needing three outs to secure its third straight pool-play win, Lake Region watched the Hornets score five times to erase a 4-3 deficit last Wednesday. The Thunder finished 2-1 in Pool 1, while Haines City went 3-0 atop the group with the 8-4 triumph and extended its winning streak to five games.
Ridge Community also posted a 3-0 tournament mark.
The Bolts allowed six total runs during a pair of Pool 2 victories over the Kathleen Red Devils and one against Fort Meade, giving Ridge first-place honors in the seven-team field. Runner-up Haines City gave up 10 total runs in three games, which included a 10-4 decision against Discovery High and a 3-2 win over All Saints’ Academy.
Won-loss record and a fewest runs allowed determined the Thunder Spring Classic champion. Lake Region started 2-0 after limiting All Saints’ Academy and Discovery to one run apiece.
Lake Region (8-6) was scheduled to take the home field again on Tuesday (March 30) against the Georgia-based Commerce Tigers, but results were unavailable at press time. The Thunder then travel to Hardee this Friday.
Furthermore, the 2021 Blue Devil Classic was held March 22-24 with host Winter Haven splitting a pair of games.
The Blue Devils sported a 6-8 overall record following a 7-6 win over IMG Academy (Silver) in eight innings and a 10-3 setback to Lakeland Christian.