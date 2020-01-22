The Florida High School Athletic Association Girls Weightlifting State Championship Series kicks off this week at the district level.
Frostproof and Lake Wales represent area schools that will house district meets. The Bulldogs host the Class 1A-District 15 event on Wednesday, Jan. 22, while the Highlanders welcome a Class 1A-District 13 field this Saturday that includes Lake Region and Fort Meade.
The top six individuals in each weight class advance to the regionals. District qualifiers from 1A-15 return to Frostproof High for the Region 8 meet on Jan. 29, and those advancing from 1A-13 travel to Lemon Bay on Feb. 1 for the Region 7 competition.
Winter Haven, Bartow and Haines City will be at the Class 2A-District 9 meet hosted by Kathleen High on Saturday, and Auburndale travels to Zephyrhills High for Friday’s Class 1A-District 12 event. All qualifiers from those two districts advance to separate regional competitions on Jan. 30 at River Ridge High.
Lake Wales hosted last Saturday’s annual Polk County girls weightlifting meet where nearly a dozen individual records were reportedly broken or tied. The Highlanders finished first in the team standings ahead of runner-up and defending county champion Lakeland, as the Highlanders’ Faith Garza topped the 139-pound division in record fashion by successfully lifting 170 pounds in the bench press and 165 in the clean-and-jerk for a 335 total.
Lake Wales also received first-place performances from Danielle Garrison in the 154 pound-division (260-pound total lift) and Char’Daijalh Griffin at 183 pounds (285 total). Teammates Shelby Messex and Kyra Battles tied for the 119-pound title with total lifts of 245.
Elsewhere, Emma Respress of Fort Meade emerged victorious in the 110 pound-division (245 total lift). Frostproof’s Alisa Mendes had a record 295-pound total lift to claim the 129-pound title, Auburndale’s Briana Nieto won the 169-pound division (290 total lift) and Bartow’s Jada Green topped the Unlimited Division with a 330-pound total lift.
Varsity girls basketball roundup
Winter Haven is scheduled to face host West Port (Jan. 24) and Clearwater (Jan. 25) as part of the third annual Pack Challenge in Ocala. The Blue Devils entered this week at 13-8 overall, which included last Saturday’s 43-37 win over Miramar Everglades at the MLK Super Showcase in Miami. … Fifth-seeded All Saints’ Academy tips off against No. 4 Windermere Prep this Friday in the quarterfinals of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s Class AAA state tournament. The winner plays No. 1 City of Life Christian or No. 8 Faith Christian in the semifinals on Saturday. … Haines City hosts Class 7A-District 6 rival Ridge Community on Friday. The Hornets, who fell 55-54 at Ridge on Dec. 20 despite a 29-point effort from Jasmine Edwards, took a four-game winning streak into a Jan. 21 meeting at Winter Haven.