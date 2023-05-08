Lake Gibson’s Gina Nery, a junior, took home a championship medal from the 2023 National JROTC Fitness Challenge held Saturday, May 6, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.
Nery clung to a pull up bar for two minutes and 29 seconds to win the female Flex Arm Hang event, improving from her time of 1:58 last year.
Lake Gibson finished second in the flexed arm hang.
The Braves placed third in the seated power throw and third in the PTT (obstacle course) among females.
Brave Allana Anderson finished 10th in the standing broad jump.
Anderson is the new battalion Command Sgt. Major. The sophomore also plays lacrosse.
“She’s loud,” said leader Lt. Col. Shawn Phelps. “She likes to say, ‘Don’t make me come over there.’”
The Lake Gibson males finished fourth in team pull ups with 192 chin touches.
Brave sophomore Rayshawn Butler placed fourth in the Ultimate Male standings. He was fourth in pullups overall with 26.
“He’s quiet, but he pushes himself really hard,” said Phelps. “He was the best guy on our team last year.
No one will out-work him. He did three pull ups with one arm in practice.”
Butler also runs track for Lake Gibson.
Brave sophomore John Garrett turned in a personal best 18 pull ups for Lake Gibson. His previous best was 13.
Lt. Col. Phelps noted the Lady Braves tied for first last year but took second in a tie. The boys placed fourth or fifth.
“The guys have been eating crow all year,” he said. “Overall, the kids were having fun and challenging themselves. In PTT one of the kids got hurt in one of our stronger events. They turned it around with a lot of teamwork and camaraderie. The best part is their interactions and building friendships.”
He singled out Cody Raborn and KyShaun Nieves. “Those guys impress me every day. They motivate the team every day – just by showing up and leading by example. They hold each other accountable.”
In a sidenote, Brave Haleigh Hall noticed her likeness from last year is on the award medal.
“I think it’s pretty funny,” she said. “It’s kind of cool.”