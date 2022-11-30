The road to the first-ever Class 3S (Suburban) state championship game continues to go through Legion Field in Lake Wales.
And Lake Wales High’s varsity football team is showing no signs of relinquishing its home-field advantage. The undefeated Highlanders need two more wins to claim the Class 3S title, with a state semifinal against Lake City Columbia upcoming this Friday (Dec. 2) night at Legion Field.
Lake Wales (13-0) will prepare to play its fifth consecutive home game, a stretch that began against Bartow in the regular-season finale on Nov. 4. Playoff victories over Auburndale and Ocala Vanguard then proceeded last Friday’s 26-9 decision over Zephyrhills in the Region 2 final.
The Highlanders, whose last trip to the state semifinals came in 2013 (Class 5A) and resulted in a loss to Plantation American Heritage, earned a home matchup with Columbia based on the Florida High School Athletic Association power rankings. Under that scenario, Lake Wales is the highest rated team remaining in Class 3S as well as the Final Four’s top seed.
Lake Wales entered the postseason with a 13.408 rating, good for third overall in Class 3S behind Pensacola Pine Forest and Rockledge. The Eagles and Raiders were both eliminated in the regional tournament.
Fourth-seeded Columbia was ranked 14th (7.897 rating) in Class 3S at the start of the playoffs. The other Class 3S semifinal on Friday matches No. 2 seed Fort Myers Dunbar (11.329 rating, sixth in Class 3S) hosting No. 3 seed Daytona Beach Mainland (9.227 rating, ninth in Class 3S).
Semifinal winners advance to the Class 3S state championship game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The FHSAA will conduct the Class 4S, 4M (Metro), 3S, 3M and 2M title games in Fort Lauderdale from Dec. 15 through Dec. 17.
Lake Wales made it 2-0 against Zephyrhills this season, defeating the Bulldogs by 17 points in the regional final. Zephyrhills represented Lake Wales’ Week 1 opponent in late August – the Highlanders posted a 33-0 shutout – and their respective seasons came full circle last Friday.
The rematch featured a 19-point second quarter for Lake Wales that gave a Highlanders a 19-9 halftime advantage.
A Johnquae Richardson scoring run helped Lake Wales to an 8-0 lead. The Bulldogs (9-4) kicked a field goal to close within 8-3, but junior Carlos Mitchell returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and Sean Major added the two-point conversion to make it 16-3 with 6:52 left in the second quarter.
Mauricio Alvarez’s field goal gave the Highlanders a 10-point halftime lead, while Corey Harris Jr. contributed a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
Lake Wales has outscored its opponents by a combined 469 points (529-60) and the punctuation mark is six shutouts in 13 games. Fourteen points are the most the Highlanders have allowed in any game (Week 7 vs. Lake Gibson), while Auburndale was the only other team to reach double digits against Lake Wales this season.
Pass defense has been particularly impressive for the Highlanders, who had 29 interceptions through the opening 12 games. Eleven of those were returned for touchdowns with multiple scores coming against Sebring, Davenport and Bartow.
Columbia High is in the state semifinals for the first time since the 2015 season. The Tigers (9-3) started this year 0-2 with road losses to Gainesville Buchholz and Union County, but they currently own a seven-game win streak that featured Class 3S-Region 1 victories over No. 6 seed Tallahassee Lincoln, No. 2 seed Escambia and No. 5 seed Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee.
Senior quarterback Tyler Jefferson passed for 118 yards and one touchdown – a 9-yard scoring toss to Rontravion Tolliver in overtime – as Columbia defeated Choctawhatchee 20-14 in the regional finals. Senior Tony Fulton is the Tigers’ top running back this season, while four-star linebacker and University of Florida commit Jaden Robinson helps lead the defense.
Dunbar (10-1) and Mainland (10-3) also square off Friday night in the other Class 3S semifinal.
The Dunbar Tigers upset two-time state champion and nine-time regional winner Naples in the Region 4 final. In a game featuring the region’s top two seeds, Dunbar built a two-touchdown halftime lead on the road en route to a 14-7 victory.
Mainland was the No. 4 seed in Region 3, but the Buccaneers registered postseason wins over Eau Gallie, Rockledge and Jensen Beach. Mainland dominated host and second-seeded Jensen Beach in the regional finals with a 45-10 decision.
Bishop Verot 39, Frostproof 21
The three-time state champion Bulldogs concluded a terrific 10-3 season last Friday in Fort Myers.
Frostproof entered the Class 2S-Region 4 final as the No. 2 seed, while the host Vikings held the top seed. The Bulldogs practiced on Thanksgiving at Webber International University in preparation for playing on Bishop Verot’s turf field, and Frostproof led the Vikings 14-13 late in the first half.
A special teams safety gave Bishop Verot a 15-14 lead and the advantage grew to 22-14 at halftime. The Vikings (10-2) managed a 17-7 scoring edge over the final two quarters as freshman Deshon Jenkins finished with 149 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Frostproof’s 2022 season featured an eight-game win streak and a district title. The Bulldogs’ other two losses came to state playoff qualifiers Lakeland Christian and Naples First Baptist Academy.