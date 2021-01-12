Polk State College welcomed students to the Spring 2021 Semester last week and enrollment continues to take place for 12-week and eight-week Fastrack 2 sessions, beginning February 3 and March 8, respectively.
Current students can register for classes in Polk State’s Passport platform. Prospective students can submit a free online application to Polk State College.
Polk State remains in Phase II of its “Return to Campus Plan,” with most classes taking place in hybrid and online formats. Services including advising, registration, and financial aid are available remotely and in-person by visiting the Lakeland Technology Building (LTB) or Winter Haven Administration Building (WAD).
Students, employees, and visitors continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Return to Campus Plan guidelines closely, including wearing cloth face coverings and practicing social distancing.
Students should only come to campus if necessary and should monitor their health daily. Individuals who are ill or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should stay home, contact a healthcare provider, contact their instructors and supervisors, and complete the College’s COVID-19 self-reporting tool.
Polk State has compiled a list of resources for learning in the online and hybrid environments and encourages students to access services remotely.
Students are encouraged to monitor www.polk.edu, the COVID-19 page, their Polk State emails and accounts, as well as the College’s social media sites for important updates and additional resources.
Polk State wins 7 Awards of Excellence from Association of Florida Colleges
Polk State College’s Office of Communications and Public Affairs brought home seven 2020 Awards of Excellence from the Association of Florida Colleges Communications and Marketing Commission, including first place for the second consecutive year for its annual Report to the Community.
The commission’s Awards of Excellence is a competition across all 28 Florida colleges in the categories of print design, web design, marketing, public relations, commercials, photography, and more.
“Polk State’s Communications Team is second to none,” Associate Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs Tamara Sakagawa said. “They are a group of creative professional storytellers who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that the College’s story – about the power, impact, and value of higher education – is shared with the community.”