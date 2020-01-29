POLK COUNTY — Per a release, hydrilla treatments will take place this week on Spring Lake in Winter Haven, as crews from Polk County’s Parks and Natural Resources, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, plan to spray for the invasive plant.
The treatment began Jan. 27 and will conclude by Jan. 31, weather permitting, in areas where hydrilla is encroaching on beneficial native plants and may impact access to navigation.
The herbicide ProcellaCOR will be applied by airboat in a band around the edge of the lake to the inshore areas where hydrilla is present. This herbicide is approved for use in lakes by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Hydrilla is an invasive aquatic plant easily spread by boats throughout the state’s lakes and rivers. It can clog waterways, making recreational activities difficult or impossible, and competes with beneficial native plants. Managing and treating it is necessary for the health of Florida’s waters and to enable continued recreational boating and other aquatic activities.