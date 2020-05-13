The Sunshine State Athletic Conference will look different next season when it comes to football.
The SSAC made the decision to use AAA, AA, and A divisions for its 11-player football teams. All Saints’ Academy is designated an AA program and will compete in the Coastal League’s Central Florida Division with Bishop McLaughlin and Central Florida Christian Academy.
There are 12 AA schools with six in the Coastal League (Central Florida and First Coast divisions) and six in the Coral League (Atlantic and Bay divisions).
Sunshine State Athletic Conference football utilized the Florida Bowl Series (The Master’s Academy 2019 champion) and the Florida Championship Series (Fort Myers Canterbury School 2019 champion) the previous four seasons. All Saints’ Academy won the FCS title in 2016 and ’17 and was an FCS quarterfinalist last season.
McDowell named new Frostproof head coach
Rod McDowell has been named the new head football coach at Frostproof High School.
The Frostproof native and a member of the Bulldogs’ 1999 Class 2A state championship football team replaces Shannon Benton, who last season guided Frostproof to a 5-6 record and a trip to the Class 3A regional quarterfinals. McDowell was reportedly named the new head coach after spending three years as an assistant.