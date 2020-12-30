Staff at Winter Haven Hospital began to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to a release from BayCare, which operates the local hospital.
There is still no official timeline for when vaccinations will be available to the general public. Supplies are still limited and are initially being distributed based on need, as outlined by state and federal officials.
“The vaccine is a gift we can give to our team members and providers this holiday week,” BayCare Chief Pharmacy Officer Michael Magee said. “In a season of hope, our caregivers are getting another layer of protection against this virus, which is great news for our team, their families and all we serve.”
BayCare staff received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 21. The Moderna vaccine earned Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
According to the BayCare website, staff are leveraging resources across West Central Florida to create clinics to vaccinate team members as efficiently as possible.
Each clinic is expected to vaccinate between 500 and 1,000 team members daily. BayCare employs nearly 30,000 team members who work in 15 hospitals and hundreds of additional locations throughout the Tampa Bay area and the West Central Florida region.
“I’ve seen team members laugh, cry and even ask to take selfies while getting their vaccines,” Magee said. “We’re grateful to be able to give our frontline workers some peace of mind in what has been a very challenging year.”
While information on COVID-19 vaccines continues to develop, BayCare officials provided some answers about common vaccination questions and what you can expect.
While scientists around the world have raced against time to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, the FDA’s rigorous review classifies them as safe and effective. To date, the vaccines have shown promising results and no major side effects. To help track any issues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has developed several tracking tools for people to share any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
So far, COVID-19 vaccines are given out in two doses, taken three to four weeks apart. People must receive two doses to ensure they’re protected from becoming sick as a result of COVID-19.
After receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, a few people have reported side effects that went away after a few days. Officials say this is a normal sign that your body is building protection. The side effects from COVID-19 vaccination may include redness or swelling where the shot was given, fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills and joint pain.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be given to every American at no cost. However, providers who administer the vaccine will be able to charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone. Vaccine providers can get this fee reimbursed by the patient’s insurance or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.
While vaccinations have begun, public health officials say people need to continue to practice safety measures. As fatigued as everyone may be, it’s important to continue to be vigilant to help slow the spread of the virus.
Officials say to, first and foremost, wear a mask when social distancing is hard to maintain. Practice social distancing by staying at least six feet from those outside your household. Frequently wash your hands and try not to touch your nose and mouth. The more frequently you wash your hands, the less likely the virus or other contagions will be able to infect you or others.