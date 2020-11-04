LAKE WALES – Kawana Dallas is a perfectionist — a bit compulsive when it comes to cleaning — and those qualities come in handy for her job.
She works as a professional custodian for Polk County Publics Schools. Dallas makes sure that the offices are in tip-top shape at Shop Three in Lake Wales.
“I treat my workplace like my home,” she said. “I clean it like it’s mine, except I don’t wash dishes or cook.”
Since 2013, Dallas has been an employee for PCPS. Initially, she was a substitute, filling in for other custodians when they had time off. Not long after she was hired, supervisors realized she needed a permanent position. Since then, she’s been at Shop Three.
Last month, on Oct. 2, Polk County Public Schools recognized Dallas and hundreds of other custodians for the “hard work it takes to keep our public facilities in tip-top shape.”
Dallas said that she enjoys working at Shop Three, where school buses are taken for maintenance. She said that the employees there work as a cohesive team.
“There’s no ‘I’ in team,” Dallas said. “We work together to make sure everything is done.”
Before becoming a PCPS employee, Dallas worked as a detention facility officer for years. She takes pride in her time there, but said she loves her job now and thinks of her co-workers as family members.
“I am very family-oriented and love spending time with my big family,” said the Lake Wales High School graduate.
Dallas said she is blessed with two children and 12 grandchildren.
“I try to give out positive energy and am a happy person,” she said. “I love to give hugs, and dance.”
Dallas said that her happiness stems from being a spiritual Christian.
“Every day talk to God, have good morals,” she said. “Seek God first and let Him direct your path.”