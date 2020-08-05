Times change, traditions change, protocols change, perhaps even values change.

Many of the changes I embrace; others I tolerate.

Disrespecting the American flag is not among them.

On a recent Sunday afternoon, I was half-watching TV when a women’s soccer game came on the screen. I did not recognize the name of either team, but it was clear that both were American.

When the playing of the National Anthem began, all but three team members took a knee, some placing their hands over their hearts, others just placing arms around their teammates.

Only three stood in the traditional gesture of respect for the flag and the nation, and in my opinion, for those men and women who have served under that flag in the armed forces, in both war and peace.

I mind-gamed myself on what I would like to have said if I had been there to speak to those athletes. It would have gone something like this:

“Ladies, in a couple of minutes the National Anthem will be played. Please stand.

“Now, any of you who have served the nation in uniform may take a knee if you choose to do so. You have earned the right to disregard customary courtesy after faithfully observing it for so long. What? I don’t see anyone kneeling.

“Okay, if you have a family member or a close friend who was killed in the armed forces, you may take a knee in reverence to his or her sacrifice, or in protest of the war in which they died. What? Everyone is still standing.

“And finally, those of you who never served the nation in uniform, or who never lost a relative or close friend in war, remain standing. You have not earned the privilege of showing disrespect to the flag and all that it represents.

“Those who served under that flag did so to protect you and the freedoms that you enjoy.

“They don’t ask for your gratitude; they ask only that you respect their flag.”

No, I didn’t have the opportunity to deliver that lecture, not to these young teams or to the numerous overpaid (mostly male) professional athletes who engage in headline-grabbing shows of disrespect to the flag. I did the next best thing.

I turned off the TV.

Don’t take me wrong; I respect peaceful dissent, and the signs and banners that go with it. Such protests are protected by the same article of the Bill of Rights that protects freedom of religion and of the press.

Kneeling when the National Anthem is played won’t bring back one person of any race killed by police misconduct or by deadly missiles thrown by rioters.

Those athletes who have thought it through should realize that.

Those who take a knee because it is the latest fad in protests should instead do something worthwhile, like spending a few hours helping provide food or shelter for those who need it.

That would make a difference.

(S. L. Frisbie is retired, from journalism and from a military career of two years in the active Army and 30 years in the Florida National Guard. During a visit with a young grandson in Gainesville several years ago, S. L. explained to him the significance of the salute as a show of mutual respect among those who serve in uniform. They now exchange salutes at the end of their visits.)