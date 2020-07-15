On July 6, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an arrest by the Winter Haven Police Department of a Polk County licensed certified nursing assistant for exploitation of a disabled adult.
The arrest followed an investigation by Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit that revealed Jacqueline Bing financially exploited a disabled adult and Medicaid recipient by remaining as the Social Security representative payee after the vulnerable adult left Bing’s care.
“It is infuriating that a medical professional trusted to care for the well-being of a fellow Floridian would deliberately exploit their patient for ill-gotten financial gains,” Moody said in a statement. “I am sickened that this patient was abandoned and left homeless as a result of the caretaker’s criminal activity.”
According to the investigation, Bing served as a caretaker for a disabled adult. However, the vulnerable adult was allegedly removed from Bing’s care in January, after which Bing purportedly continued to collect the vulnerable adult’s monthly Social Security payments, totaling $2,580.
As a result of lack of disability assistance, social workers could not secure proper placement for the disabled adult. The victim then went to live in a homeless shelter. Upon being confronted by MFCU investigators, Bing provided a lease that computer forensic analysis proved to be a forgery created by Bing.
Bing is charged with one count of exploitation of a disabled adult, and one count of scheme to defraud — both third-degree felonies. If convicted, Bing faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
The State Attorney's Office in the Ninth Judicial Circuit will prosecute the case.