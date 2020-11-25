Calls to stay put during the holidays to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 continue to increase.
The American Hospital Association, the American Nurses Association and the American Medical Association issued a letter last week noting that the surge is affecting already-overburdened health systems.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its holiday guidelines to try to dissuade people from traveling.
Meanwhile the Florida Department of Health issued holiday guidelines Nov. 19, but did not discourage travel. Instead, the department’s guidelines recommended that people who have traveled from other areas “distance themselves from people who are 65 or older and people of any age who have underlying health issues such as lung or heart disease.”