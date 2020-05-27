Last week, Children’s Home Society of Florida — the state’s largest provider of services to children and families — named State Representative Josie Tomkow the 2020 Legislator of the Year for her commitment to strengthen the child welfare system and improve lifetime outcomes for children.
Tomkow’s District 39 includes Polk City, Auburndale, portions of northeast Polk County and a small part of northwest Osceola County.
During the 2020 Legislative Session, Tomkow filed and passed House Bill 1105 improving stability and safety within child welfare.
According to Children’s Home Society of Florida staff, Tomkow’s advocacy creates more opportunities for circuit courts to implement early childhood courts proven to have positive outcomes for kids. Tomkow additionally encourages healthy relationships between foster families and biological families of children in foster care – forming a greater support system in the child’s best interest.
“Representative Tomkow has been a champion for child well-being since she was elected to office,” said Jessica Davis, CHS regional executive director. “She has visited our Children’s Advocacy Center in Bartow and continues to seek out opportunities to spend time with the child welfare professionals on the front line. We are grateful for Representative Tomkow’s commitment to improve lifelong outcomes for children in Florida.”