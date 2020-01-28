POLK COUNTY – State Rep. Melony Bell used strong language while referring to a Polk County School Board member during a Florida House PreK-12 Innovation Subcommittee meeting in Tallahassee on Jan. 21.
Bell (R-Bartow), Rep. Sam Killebrew (R-Winter Haven) and 15 other state legislators were debating whether to place term limits on school board members across the state on the November 2020 ballot when Rep. Bell expressed her opinion on the matter.
"I’m a believer in Home Rule, but we have a school board member in Polk County — and I’ll go on record — who most likely needs to be removed and the governor has not removed him,” Bell said. “Time after time, he just disrupts the whole school board and teachers and the association. With term limits, I could see this is probably going to be the only way to remove him from office."
There are two male Polk County School Board members: Billy Townsend and board vice chair Lynn Wilson.
Townsend, who is a vocal presence during school board meetings and maintains an online blog — through which he has been known to be outspoken and critical — took the comments as being aimed at him.
“I'm basically indifferent to term limits,” Townsend posted online. “(I’m) gonna do my job hard as long as I have it.”
Townsend is in his first term on the board and is up for re-election in November. Even if term limits were passed, Townsend would be eligible to continue serving on the board for another four years if re-elected.
During a Polk County School Board Work Session in Bartow on Jan. 21, Townsend referred to his online writing as “constructive criticism.”
Bell and Killebrew both voted for Florida House Joint Resolution 157, which passed within the committee and is now under debate in another committee.
Polk County Schools Attorney Wes Bridges said amending the Florida Constitution may be the only constitutional means to place term limits on Polk County School Board members.
“HJR 157 proposes amendment of the state constitution,” Polk County Schools Attorney Wes Bridges said. “This would appear to be the only constitutional approach to limiting the number of consecutive terms a district school board member may serve.”
If school board term limits are passed in November, Polk County School Board members Lynn Wilson and Kay Fields would not be eligible for re-election in 2022. All five of the other current school board members would not be eligible for re-election by 2024.
Bell reached her term limit as a Polk County Commissioner in 2018, after which she moved on to serve county residents as a state legislator. One of Bell’s last votes as a county commissioner was in favor of a ballot initiative to extend term limits for Polk County commissioners from eight to 12 years.