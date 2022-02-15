Get ready to understand and learn more about Lake Alfred’s history at the third annual Lake Alfred Heritage Festival Feb. 26.
The city and the Lake Alfred Historical Society joined together to create this event and they expect up to 1,000 people. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at East Pomelo and North Seminole Avenues.
“Young people need to understand our history and how things were done,” said Judy Schelfo, event coordinator. “It’s a unique and different atmosphere.”
Their goal is to present unique, interesting and educational aspects of the city’s history and the area’s rich American Heritage.
February is Black History Month and the event will honor Lake Alfred’s black history by highlighting a presentation on the Rosenwald Schools prepared by historian and researcher Dean Moss McCracken and other historic items. While exploring the festival, spectators can shop among the “Olde Market Place” and “Lake Alfred Junction.” There you’ll find true handcrafted cottage industry items and old-world trade, said Schelfo.
Vendors will include the Ladies of the Lakes quilting guild from Lakeland. They specialize in quilts and education, and they will show their trade at the festival. The Would Turners of Polk County are a local wood crafters group, and they will demonstrate their craft.
Lake Alfred Junction is an authentic 1700-1800’s Pioneer/Indian Village and will be returning with the help and support of Florida Frontiersman, an organization committed to preserving our American heritage and values, said Schelfo.
“We are always trying to do good and promote Lake Alfred,” she said.
This year will be the first time the festival will be offering guided bus tours of Lake Alfred’s historic business and residential properties. There will be three tours throughout the day and narrated by the Historical Society Museum Curator and previous president, Connie White.
Civil/Seminole War uniforms, artifacts and history will be presented by Glynn Barfoot and Friends. People depicting President Abraham Lincoln and General Edwin McCook will be stopping by to present several important American History reenactments. For the first time this year, the Civil War Exhibit will be joined by the Buffalo Soldiers Florida, led by Richard Wilder, president and The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, led by Commander Tim Campaign.
According to the festival website, in 1839, during the Second Seminole War, Fort Cummings was established in what is now Lake Alfred. It was built as part of a line of forts between Fort Brooke in Tampa and Fort Mellon in Sanford. The fort was moved a half mile west of the original location in 1841 and was the site of the meeting with Coacochee and Colonel William Jenkins Worth. The fort was abandoned later that year.
Alfred Parslow and William Van Fleet came to the area in the 1870s with a plan to establish a railroad through the area. They formed the Jacksonville, Tampa and Key West Railroad, which was later sold to Henry Plant. The JTK became part of the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad. Lake Alfred is named for Alfred Parslow. The Florida Fruitlands Company was established in 1910 by Frank Gardner and three other partners. This was a land development company which was heavily advertised in the northern states. The company also offered citrus grove land and promoted the citrus industry. Gardner was the only original partner who was still with the company when it was sold in the 1940s. Gardner and Frank Goodman then formed the Lake Alfred Realty Company. The town went through many name changes throughout the years. It came to be known as Lake Alfred in 1913 and was incorporated in 1915.
Come out and learn about the city’s history and enjoy live music, food, games and vendors from throughout the state. Josh Blevins and The Grateful Alive will perform at the event.