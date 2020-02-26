HAINES CITY — A member of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 30 years, Loyd Stewart was named deputy chief of the Haines City Police Department and started his tenure this month.
Stewart, 53, served as a deputy, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and major at the Polk Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure, he oversaw Polk County Animal Control, the Special Victims Unit, the Central district and, since 2013, the agency’s Department of Safe Schools.
“I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity to work alongside the men and women in our department and to build new relationships with the people we serve and those I serve with,” Stewart said in a statement. “I am confident that together we will continue to make Haines City a destination of choice, a place where people want to live, work and play.”
As the major over the Safe Schools division, Stewart was responsible for the safety of more than 100,000 students and nearly 160 schools. Stewart earned a master’s degree in public administration from Troy University in 2009 and is a graduate of Warner Southern University and Polk State College.
In addition to his college degrees, Stewart is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute Police Executive Leadership Graduate program, Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Police, International Association of Chiefs of Police, Leadership in Police Organizations, and Florida State University Certified Public Manager program.
He is also an active member of several community organizations, including Lakeland North Rotary Club, New Life Assembly of God, the Florida Police Chiefs Association and the National Sheriffs Association.
“Loyd’s experience and diverse range of expertise will make him a tremendous asset to this department and this community,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said. “He’s a community-oriented family man with the utmost integrity and I know he will represent our agency well.”
The son of missionaries, Stewart was born and raised in India. Stewart is a husband and father of three boys. He and his wife Karma have been married for more than 32 years.
“This is a unique opportunity for me to be a part of a growing community with dedicated and highly-skilled public servants,” Stewart said. “I’m looking forward to being part of this team and believe that we can accomplish great things.”