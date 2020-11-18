WINTER HAVEN – The veterans were visibly moved as they made their way slowly along the path, flanked by nearly 375 cheering students.
From kindergarteners to high school seniors, the chants of “thank you for your service,” signs with similar wording, clapping and waving to the veterans were overwhelming.
Winter Haven Christian School celebrated and honored veterans during a drive-by event last week. This is the fourth year in a row that the school has honored veterans in some way.
This year, due to COVID-19, the celebration was scaled down in size — but not emotion.
Jeanette Venable, the elementary school principal for WHCS, said she feels it’s important to recognize the sacrifices the military makes for the country. After the ceremony, Venable spoke to the students.
“Today we honored these men and women who have sacrificed for and served our country,” she said. “Students, let us never forget what they have done so we can stand here on this ground, at our school, learn about and honor Jesus and be free in the United States of America!”
Each student was given an invitation to pass along to a veteran and encourage them to participate in the drive-by parade. Venable said about 20 veterans made the drive through the group of students.
“It’s not about the number of veterans who came — it’s about the feeling that the ones who came left with,” Venable explained to the students. “What’s important is that they left feeling appreciated and honored.”
Winter Haven Christian School is located at 1700 Buckeye Loop Road NE in Winter Haven. Learn more at https://www.whcsonline.org/.