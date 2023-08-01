Summer jobs for youth soar via CareerSource Polk

It’s been a busy summer.
CareerSource Polk’s Summer Youth Leadership program offered summer employment to youths ages 16-24, helping the youths and the companies who needed extra summer staff.
“This summer 330 Polk County youth are enrolled in CareerSource Polk’s
Summer Youth Leadership Training Program (SYLTP),” said Candace Franklin,
Director of Outreach and Communications. “Our program works with
young adults ages 16-24,” Franklin added.
According to Program Manager of Young Leaders, Barbara Mincy, “1,407 young adults have participated in this summer program since 2019. This year, 120 employers around Polk County are serving as training sites. Companies can host up to six participants at one time. We are always seeking more training site opportunities for our youth. The funding source is the TANF Welfare Transition which supports 100% of the program. The total estimate for Polk County’s 2023 SYLTP stipend is $1,400,000.”
CSP pays the participant, from June 5 - August 4, 2023, a stipend of $3,510 ($390.00/week for 9 weeks) to work and it also covers Worker’s Comp.
The company hosting a training site receives a young person(s) interested to know more about their company’s particular line of work.
Industries represented around Polk County include agriculture, automotive, bail bond services, business services, car wash and auto detailing, childcare, computer services, cosmetology, education, event planning, financial services, fitness, government, healthcare, hospitality, IT, insurance, legal, manufacturing, marketing, media and entertainment, nonprofit, retail, social services, summer camps and veterinary services.
“Young adults apply for the Summer Youth Leadership in the first quarter of the year,” stated Franklin, “and then go through a screening selection process, which involves an on-site interview.”
From the Winter Haven Public Works Department, Business and Special Initiative Analyst, Tyler Williams, shared how the SYLTP has impacted his company’s team this summer. “We were pleased to welcome a 2023 graduate of Winter Haven High School, Alejandro Persaud, to our team. Persaud will be studying Mechanical Engineering at Polk State College this August. As an intern, Persaud has been learning how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be utilized for Public Works projects, created hurricane preparedness tips and graphics for the city’s social media accounts, and has helped to assist our Fleet Maintenance division.”
Williams added, “When I was younger, I had a mentor whose philosophy was to mentor and help prepare our younger generation for their - and our - future. SYLTP is a very beneficial program for all involved.”
Another Polk County company, Positively U, has benefitted by having Carla Lozano, under their wing with CSP’s summer program. Lozano will be heading to University of Central Florida this August to study her passion, mathematics. During her time at Positively U, she has assisted in reorganizing areas, filing and works in the clinic with both laundry services and food give-a-ways, in addition to other projects. Another role has been to select a positive ‘quote for the week’ for their boardroom.
Lozano shared, as a May 2023, Winter Haven High School graduate, that her manager has been extremely encouraging to share opportunities to work in an adult career. “The best thing about this summer experience,” Lozano expressed, “was seeing patients become comfortable and hopeful. This heightened my awareness to be very grateful for what I have. It has reinforced my life goal to be a person who can give hope to someone else. This experience has been invaluable, and I am recommending the SYLTP to my friends because it is an amazing opportunity for young people.”
Franklin elaborated, “Companies who are involved with this program are encouraged to mentor youth regarding soft skills in the workplace: how to dress, communicate, work as a teamplayer, be punctual and responsible while gaining a ‘hands-on’ experience in a career they may wish to pursue. Any youth or companies interested, please contact us for more details.”
To learn more about what CareerSource Polk offers, contact Candace Franklin or Barbara Mincy. The facility has two addresses: 500 E. Lake Howard Dr., Winter Haven, FL 33881 Phone: 863.508.1100, and 309 N. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801 Phone: 863-508-1100.
