The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, will be performing at the Sun N’ Fun Holiday Flying Festival and Car Show on Friday and Saturday, December 4-5, at Lakeland Linder International Airport (900 Don Emerson Drive in Lakeland).
The year marks the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II and the GEICO Skytypers vintage airplanes trained the “greatest generation” of pilots for WWII.
The GEICO Skytypers “skytype” by creating giant messages in the sky with five aircraft flying in a tight, line-abreast formation. The planes skytype by coordinating dot matrix-style messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke.
A computer located in the lead aircraft sends radio signals to the other planes and their white puffs of smoke create the “skytyped” messages that are often as tall as the Empire State Building and seen from a 15-mile radius.
The GEICO Skytypers fly six WWII SNJs, the Navy’s equivalent of the Texas T-6. Both trainer aircraft were used to prepare pilots of “The Greatest Generation” for combat.
The two-day event will be one of the country’s first airshows this year, since many were cancelled due to COVID-19.
For more information, visit https://flysnf.org/holiday_festival/.