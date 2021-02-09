On Friday night, Feb. 5, Super Bowl-related activities spread into Polk County.
The Second Annual “SuperHole” cornhole event was broadcast nationally on ESPN2 and was held right here in Winter Haven at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse and Conference Center.
Former Heisman Trophy-winner and NFL quarterback Doug Flutie and American Cornhole League professional Matt Guy defeated three other teams to win the championship.
Professional cornhole players and their families traveled to Winter Haven to spend some of the $40,000 in guaranteed payouts during the competitions.
On Jan. 3. Winter Haven Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres credited retiring Parks, Recreation and Culture Director Travis Edwards, Facility Manager Scott Eilers and Polk County Sports Marketing staff for bringing the national spotlight to The Chain of Lakes City.