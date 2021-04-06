On March 2, the renovated Swann 4 unit opened its doors at Winter Haven Hospital, adding 24 medical/surgical/telemetry rooms.
It is the conclusion of a five-year, $107 million hospital expansion project.
Construction for this three-tier hospital expansion began in 2016 with the Emergency Department expansion, located at the south side of the main hospital, observation units for patients complaining of chest pain, and an updated psychiatric holding area.
The Sterile Processing Unit was also expanded in this stage – doubling the space to 7,500-square-feet and upgrading the sterilization equipment. Above it, a new home for the Bostick Heart Center was built in the second stage of the project, featuring five cath labs, including a hybrid lab designed for minimally-invasive heart procedures and another lab for electrophysiology. A cardiac diagnostics area and 12-bed prep and holding suite support the cath labs.
The project also includes a 14-bed CVICU area. A third floor was also added, where 36 MICU and SICU rooms were built, adding 12 rooms.