POLK COUNTY – Southwest Florida Water Management District staff hosted a public workshop at Circle B Reserve Jan. 8 to explain a draft recommendation that the SWFWMD Board of Directors may approve as early as Feb 25.
SWFWMD staff are recommending the board place a “reservation” on water in Lake Hancock, just north of Bartow. In layman's terms, SWFWMD staff define a reservation as reserving water in the lake to keep the Peace River above minimal flow levels and prevent the river from running dry in places during the dry winter months.
Members of the local Sierra Club who were present at the meeting voiced support for the move, suggesting the decision would be good for the environment.
A City of Winter Haven staff member, however, expressed concern that the move would block attempts to keep some of that water in Polk County for use as an alternative water supply when the lake gets overwhelmed with summer rains. When that happens, amounts released from the lake typically far exceed what is necessary to keep the river from running dry.
In terms of whether the move would block any attempt to store some of that summer storm water in Lake Hancock or use it to recharge the aquifer, that is yet to be determined.
“We are going to make sure first that our investment in this project and the environmental needs are not jeopardized by additional withdraws,” SWFWMD Government Affairs Program Manager Cindy Rodriguez said during the public workshop.
Rodriguez referred the Sun to SWFWMD Public Information Officer Susanna Martinez Tarokh for additional questions. On Jan. 17 Martinez Tarokh replied.
“It is apparent that Upper Floridan aquifer water use quantities are limited," Martinez Tarokh said. “As a result, the District will require Polk County utilities to increase reliance on Alternative Water Supplies. However, it is speculative for the District to comment as to whether or not any particular permit will be approved or denied.”
Members of the Polk Regional Water Cooperative Board have yet to submit a water-use permit to capture some of the storm water before it flows out of the county and into the Gulf of Mexico. The PRWC board is instead primarily focusing attention on building two well fields into the Lower Floridan Aquifer, at a cost exceeding $500 million.
In 2018, lawyers representing the Polk Regional Water Cooperative filed litigation against SWFWMD and the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority staff over rights to use the Upper Peace River, near Lake Hancock, as a public water supply in the summer months when the river is far from dry. That litigation came at a cost of more than $295,000.