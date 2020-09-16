Few proposals coming from the nation’s capital have the potential to wreak as much havoc on the American economy as one to allow employers to defer withholding Social Security taxes from salaries of employees making up to $104,000 a year.

The tax deferral policy would allow — but not require — employers to stop withholding Social Security taxes from employees for the last four months of this year, and require them to collect the arrearage in the first four months of next year.

The starting period for this convoluted system was Sept. 1, with employers given only a few days notice from the government on how to implement it.

The timing — two months before the presidential election — is hardly subtle.

According to The Wall Street Journal, President Trump already has said he will ask Congress to forgive repayment. The Journal reports that most employers (other than federal agencies) want nothing to do with the plan.

Among the more obvious issues: if an employee quits before or early in the coming year, how is the former employer supposed to collect the money?

One issue that I haven’t seen addressed in any coverage of the proposal:

What is the reasoning behind giving a tax deferral to people who are employed?

While it can be persuasively argued that unemployed people need help from the government (like the temporary $600 per week unemployment compensation), what is gained by offering temporary tax relief to people who are fully employed?

And, if Congress should buy into Trump’s proposal to make the deferral permanent, what will be the impact on the Social Security system?

If my calculation of the impact is correct, an employee making $52,000 — only one-half the $104,000 maximum on which the deferral would be forgiven — would underpay Social Security taxes by $1,074.

Multiply that by the millions and millions of employees who might be allowed to skip paying Social Security taxes for one-third of the year, and the hit on the trust fund would be significant.

The Social Security tax deferral plan is a classic example of a solution in search of a problem — only in this case, the solution will create the problem.

—

(S. L. Frisbie is retired. It’s at times like this that he really doesn’t miss being in management.)