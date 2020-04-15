WINTER HAVEN — Shauna Bergwall, the principal at Garden Grove Elementary in Winter Haven, remembers well the roller coaster ride of Friday, March 13.
“The kids left at 3 o’clock on that Friday and we had a conference call with the district,” Bergwall said. “At that point, we were not closing schools. And then, at 5:15 (p.m.), the state announced we were closing schools — that’s how fast it was.”
The outbreak of Covid-19, or 2019 Novel Coronavirus, has fundamentally altered day-to-day life in America. In this instance, for teachers around the state of Florida, the statewide order on March 13 that schools be closed through March 30 — since extended through the end of April — meant a mad dash by school districts to implement distance learning.
At Wahneta Elementary, for instance, principal Nildalis Caraballo explains that has meant figuring out which students lived in homes with WiFi access — about 130 of 500 students do — and making sure parents and guardians were able to access the school’s Facebook page on their mobile devices. It meant paper packets for every student and, in the cases of students with WiFi access, distributing more than 100 iPads to help enable digital resources.
From that Friday, Polk County Public Schools staff had roughly two-and-a-half weeks before distance learning officially began April 2. Teachers around the county have now had roughly two weeks of remote instruction. During this time, creativity and flexibility on the fly have been key as school staff navigate the unique circumstances of each student — and teacher.
“We created a really cool spreadsheet where teachers are documenting the communication with the kids,” Caraballo said, noting her teachers used everything from phone calls, Zoom conferences to text messages to communicate with students. “Every teacher is unique in her own way.”
Both principals said teachers have given positive feedback about the experience so far, including Diane Rullo, a fifth grade teacher at Wahneta.
“I love the conversations that I am having with my students at least twice a week,” Rullo said. “The students are even texting me just to ask a question if they need help.”
With a mix of digital or paper-based work for the students to do remotely, teachers of elementary-aged students are having to collaborate with parents at a whole new level to ensure communication. And while many parents are home under the current safer-at-home orders, not all are, meaning many parents are coming home from work and shifting right into school mode for their student.
“Parents are stepping up big time right now,” Bergwall said. “It’s really been a lot more positive than I thought it would be.”
Among the positive developments in this unprecedented time has been the one-on-one communication teachers are having with each and every student. While it represents a massive coordinating effort to create time with each student, given varying schedules of parents and differing means of communication, it has led to students getting dedicated time where they are the instructor’s sole focus.
“The kids that struggle the most are getting a lot of support,” Caraballo said. “We have all hands on deck — some kids are getting support from up to three teachers.”
There has also been some trial-and-error, including in figuring out what a reasonable workload is. While some students may have a parent at home and therefore the ability to get a high volume of work done, others may have to wait for a parent to get home from work in the evening, for instance, before a call from a teacher can be made via the parent’s mobile phone.
So, both Bergwall and Caraballo said they have spoken to their staff about taking this situation in stride and being accommodating to the individual pace of students.
“Our teachers have done a fabulous job with just letting their hair loose and doing the best that they can under the circumstances,” Caraballo said.
Of course, part of the reason many teachers and administrators got into education is a desire to be around smiling young faces — and being away from regular daily routines with the students for more than a month has been a challenge.
“You don’t realize the impact this has until you show up at a school and you see everything empty,” Caraballo said.
For the few administrators and staff that are still on campus, however, there has at least been meal distribution times to see their students. Polk County Public Schools has done meal distribution since students were sent home and that period each day where families drive-through to pick up the meals, usually between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., has been a chance to wave at students and verbally check in with parents.
Beginning this week, however, the number of distribution sites for PCPS has consolidated and meals will be distributed Monday, Wednesday and Friday instead of daily. Garden Grove, for example, will no longer be distributing meals as part of the consolidation — their students can instead go to another nearby distribution site — and Bergwall said she and others on campus during the day will miss that time of day.
One thing teachers have done at several schools is organize parades in recent weeks through their school’s zoned neighborhoods — as both Garden Grove and Wahneta staff did.
“It was absolutely incredible,” Bergwall recalled of Garden Grove’s parade, which took place April 1. “I cried so many times during the parade. It was happy, it was sad. The kids were all waiving and they’d made posters.”
Finally, schools around the state and in Polk are taking advantage of social media in this time. The Facebook pages of both Garden Grove and Wahneta feature a high volume of updates and information, and both have had teachers and administrators do live-streams where they do things such as read a book.
Bergwall, who was encouraged to start reading books via live-stream by a colleague, said it has become another way to keep a human connection with students and that, when she missed a day, she heard about it.
“They’re like ‘what happened to the read-alouds?’ It’s become kind of a thing now,” Bergwall said, noting that parents will type comments such as “Ethan says hi!”
“It’s as much for me as it is for them. It’s one way for me to be connected to them,” she added. “Social media has really played an important role as far as having that face time and then keeping families informed.”
