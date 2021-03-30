Safety is a major concern for both parents and childcare providers. It's never too early to start teaching young children about safety.
Some of these safety precautions are fire safety, weather safety, stranger safety, and playground safety, to name a few. Teaching young children about safety precautions can start with a simple conversation.
Caregivers of children should regularly have safety conversations with their children to ensure their children are aware of these dangers. When children are aware of these dangers, it makes teaching safety tips easier. Caregivers include parents, grandparents, childcare providers and anyone else who cares for children for an extended period of time.
In addition to talking with children about safety precautions, it is just as important to practice these safety precautions. These practice precautions could be routine fire drills, what to do when lost, emergency routes, or emergency phone calls.
Practice not only brings awareness, but it also prepares the child for emergency situations.
It is important to consider the fact that children learn through play, so allow these teaching moments to be fun and interactive. Demonstrate safety behaviors, as children will copy what they see you do.
Be sure to explain what you are doing — and why — in a way that the children can understand. Lastly, repeat safety rules often and consistently.
There are many other safety rules you could teach your child. Evaluate which safety issues pose a threat to you and your family. Talk about them with your family and make an emergency plan.
Teaching safety to children is just as important as teaching them to spell their name.
Chicquita Cunningham is a co-director with the Children’s Day Academy Preschool in Winter Haven.