Portions of trails at Circle B Bar Reserve will be temporarily closed for management purposes beginning March 15. There will still be trails available for nature-based types of recreation.
The upcoming closures are necessary for the maintenance of the trails, visitor safety and to allow resident wildlife enough space for their seasonal movement.
These trail closures may change due to management activities and site conditions. Signs will be posted at the starting point of the closed trails and at Polk’s Nature Discovery Center.
Despite the temporary closures, nature-based recreation opportunities are available on many of these sites and trails.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to call (863) 668-4673 before their visit to Circle B Bar Reserve to receive up-to-date information on which trails are closed as this will change as management activities evolve.