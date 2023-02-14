A severe fire at the Texas Cattle Company in Lakeland has prompted their restaurant to close their restaurant at 735 Main Street in Lakeland until further notice, but the restaurant management is doing something special for the temporarily displaced employees.
Posting on their Facebook page was an invite, “Join us outside the restaurant on Lake Mirror for our Steak by the Lake packages to cook at home. 100% of the proceeds will go to our employees!” The Steak by the Lake takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported, as the fire occurred after hours, and was quickly contained by Lakeland Fire Department. “We are grateful for the first responders who acted right away to help save our beloved restaurant that has served the Lakeland community for 50 years,” wrote the Texas Cattle Company on its Facebook page. According to fire reports, LFD responded to a fire around 1 a.m. that occurred at the single-story restaurant with flames and smoke billowing out the south side of the building.
“Responding crews encountered several challenges, including a propane tank storage and a compromised gas line due to high temperatures and fire,” read a media release issued by Lakeland Fire, Tuesday.
The fire was brought under control around 3:30 a.m. Officials say the incident is an active investigation by Lakeland Fire Department’s Prevention Division, as the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Eight Lakeland Fire units responded to the scene, including several Lakeland Police units, and Polk County Fire Rescue. According to reports, no firefighter injuries were reported.