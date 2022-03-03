Bartow’s 51st Annual Bloomin’ Arts Festival will be Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It will be on Main Street, and the surrounding areas near the Polk Historical Museum. After 50 years, the Bloomin’ Arts Festival continues to please the crowds, as this year’s attendance was estimated to be about 30,000-plus visitors.
Here are the highlights of the festival:
• The Bloomin’ Bike Ride: There are three road tours to choose from: 65- and 35-mile road tours, and the 17-mile family fun ride. The tours all start early on Saturday, March 5, at 8 a.m. at Front Page Brewing. Registration opens at 7 a.m. This allows the riders to bike early, and then enjoy the festival.
•Bartow Art Guild Plein Art Spirit of the Show Quick Draw: For those who do not speak French, this means painting or drawing outdoors. This event makes it more fun, by giving the artists a timeline from 9 to 11 a.m. to finish their masterpieces. The Bartow Art Guild sponsors the event, which is judged. The awards are presented at 1 p.m. at the Guild tent.
•Bartow Garden Club Caladium Sale and Educational Exhibit: If you are a fan of amazing color combinations of leaves that act like flowers, this is your exhibit. Don’t miss this on Saturday, March 5, only, located on the corner of Central Avenue and Parker Street.
•Student Art Show: Artists from elementary, junior and senior grades present their artwork, and receive ribbons and cash awards. The show is at the 100 Block of East Davidson Street on the north side of the Polk County History Center.
•Children’s Tent: This may include arts, crafts and face painting. During the day, at least two art activities will be featured, along with balloons designed by Deco-Twist Balloon Art – all free! Located at the 100 Block of East Davidson Street, on the north side of the Polk County History Center. It’s on Saturday, March 5, from noon to 3 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, from noon to 3 p.m.
•Caricature, Henna and Portrait Artists: These artists will be found throughout the festival. It’s on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday March 6. There is a fee.
•Bloomin’ Car Show: On Saturday only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Broadway Avenue. Historic carriage rides and a quilt show, are included along with many surprises.
And of course, there is entertainment on East Davidson Street.
Saturday, March 5
11 a.m. – Union Academy Bluegrass Band
1 p.m. – Tom Mizell
2 p.m. – Turner Family Band
3 p.m. – Samira Belly Dancers
Bloomin Saturday Night Concert from 7 to 10 p.m.
outside at Front Page Brewing Co. Featuring Justin Grimes
Sunday, March 6
Noon – Dennis Croom
2 p.m. – FSC Chamber Jazz Ensemble