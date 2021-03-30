No trip to Lake Wales would be complete without a visit to the beautiful Bok Tower Gardens.

Edward W. Bok established the gardens back in 1929 as a gift to the American people. The 250-acre gardens were designed by Frederick Law Olmstead Jr. with the intent to be a “contemplative woodland setting and bird sanctuary.”

When you walk into the visitor center, you can pick up maps of the gardens and visit the museum. There is a replica of the tower, an actual carillion and plenty of interesting history.

The gardens are filled with trees (oaks, ferns, pines and palms) which create an amazing backdrop for colorful flowers (magnolias, camellias, azaleas). Squirrels, gopher turtles, snakes (rarely), birds and butterflies are all residents of the gardens as well.

At this time the gardens are celebrating “Spring Bloom” by AdventHealth. This celebrates the majesty of Mother Nature through April 30.

The famous “Singing Tower,” where the carillonneur plays on the magnificent Carillion, is 205 feet of marble and pink coquina. The outside has carved mosaics, animals and custom ironwork to accentuate its beauty. Colorful koi fish swim around the perimeter in the Reflection Pond waiting for people to purchase the fish food and feed them.

The tower was dedicated by President Calvin Coolidge on Feb. 1, 1929 and is a National Historic Landmark. There are 17 distinctive sections of the gardens.

They are River of Stone, Pollinator Garden, Outdoor Kitchen Garden, Children’s’ Garden, Pine Ridge Preservation Trail, Wild Garden, Wetland Boardwalk, Window by the Pond, Endangered Plant Garden, 1929 Dedication Monument, Pinewood Estate, Reflection Pool Vista, Exedra Overlook, Concert Viewing Area, Peace Lantern, Singing Tower and Bok’s Burial Site.

The Hammock Hollow Children’s Garden is a place focused on active kids. This is where they can discover, climb on ropes and rocks, build things, dig and create. This is a great place for the grandkids to play. The day we were there, I watched a large gopher turtle peek in and out of his home under the rocks.

Pinewood Estate and Gardens are closed right now due to COVID-19. Normally it is an exciting journey into the past inside the house, a Mediterranean-style mansion. During the Christmas holidays it’s decorated by several of the local clubs with a theme from the past.

As you tour the home, you are told the story of the family enjoying the holidays there. A different ‘family’ visits each year so the inside is always changing.

The Singing Tower is home to a 60-bell carillon, one of the world’s finest instruments. During the live concert season, you can watch the resident carillonneur play on the screen in the Concert Viewing area. Concerts are at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and you can meet the carillonneur at the gate after the performance.

In the Endangered Plant Garden you will find about 30 rare plants. These are species that Florida works hard to protect for future generations.

At the Outdoor Kitchen, they offer fun and educational cooking programs and food activities. These are usually offered at a nominal cost and include tastings.

You never know what you will see at the Window by the Pond. This is a small wooden cabin with bench seating inside. You are actually looking out a huge picture window onto the pond where you can view active wildlife.

If you just like to walk and enjoy trails, then be sure to try the Pine Ridge Trail and the Wetland Boardwalk. Interpretive signs along the trail provide information.

Edward W. Bok is buried at the place he loved most in the gardens. His grave is directly in front of the Tower’s Brass Door. He passed away on Jan. 9, 1930, within sight of his beloved Singing Tower.

The Gardens are open 365 days a year from 8 a.m.–6 p.m. They are located at 1153 Tower Blvd. in Lake Wales. The phone number is 863-676-1408 and their website is boktowergardens.org. At this time, masks are required, as is social distancing.