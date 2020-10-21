Did you know the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a great program that can actually help recover your stolen car before you even know it’s missing?

It’s called the CAT program. CAT is an acronym for Combat Auto Theft and is designed for personal or business vehicles that normally aren’t driven between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

And the best part is it’s free, and easy to set up.

Here’s how it works:

First, call the PCSO Crime Prevention Unit and request a CAT decal. You’ll have to provide some information about the vehicle and contact information and then sign a consent form.

Then, place the decal on your car, truck or van. It’s that simple.

If a deputy sees a vehicle on the road between 1 and 5 a.m. and it has a CAT decal on it, that vehicle can be stopped to make sure the person driving has authorization to do so.

The CAT decal is also a great option for those suffering from Alzheimer’s or Dementia who may have driven away from home undetected.

If you’d like to participate in the CAT program, or get more information about it, contact the PCSO Crime Prevention Unit at 863-298-6677 or by emailing crimeprevention@polksheriff.org.

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.