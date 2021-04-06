Numerous events occurred around Polk County last weekend to celebrate Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.
On Saturday, April 3, members and supporters of The Freedom Church and Midwest Florida Food Bank celebrated Easter under a revival tent set up at Eagle Ridge Mall.
After the egg hunts, there was fellowship, food served and many items available for those in need. A drive-through was set up for residents to take home donated food to prepare at home.
The church and the food bank rented the former Sears building at the mall in October and supporters are hoping to set up a church at the mall, which may be open by summertime.