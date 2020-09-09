Few things make me as proud as seeing television footage of National Guardsmen responding to a crisis, whether to relieve suffering, rescue those in danger or restore order.

It’s been nearly 25 years now, but I used to be one of those guys. To me, the National Guard will always be “us,” not “them.”

Put another way, I have often said, “I have 10,000 friends in the Florida National Guard. I haven’t met ’em all, but they’re all friends of mine.”

Career Guardsmen — I spent 30 years in the Guard — share a certain kinship.

Without getting too deeply into details, the Florida Constitution defines the state militia as “all able-bodied citizens of this state,” and further declares that the “organized militia is composed of the National Guard.”

I’m pretty sure that there has not been a mobilization of “all able-bodied citizens” in my lifetime. For several generations, that duty has been vested in the National Guard.

The Guard has a dual mission: to function as the state militia at the call of the governor, and to become a Reserve force to the Active Army when mobilized for that purpose in time of war.

In its militia role, the Guard is mobilized by the governor, who is the commander-in-chief of the state militia. The Guard is a well-organized and disciplined force of men and women with the capability of performing an array of missions not generally associated with the armed forces. Among the more frequent:

• Rescuing stranded citizens after a flood, tornado, or hurricane.

• Distributing food and other relief supplies.

• Providing security in areas threatened or decimated by storms or civil unrest.

• Restoring order when law enforcement lacks sufficient manpower to do so after rioters have taken over the streets.

This disclaimer: those are my terms; I seldom resort to political correctness.

To reiterate, these are state missions, performed at the call of the governor.

When the president declares that he has “called up the National Guard” for state active duty, he is wrong. That is the prerogative of governors.

This is not nit-picking; this is a fundamental difference, rooted in large part in the fact that our national ethos rejects the concept of using the active Army as a “national police force.”

In my three decades in the Florida National Guard, I was called to active duty three times: once for riot control duty in Tampa; once for protection of gasoline truckers during a strike; and once to restore order in the Liberty City riots.

Those were the highlights of my Guard career, especially the last one.

—

(S. L. Frisbie is retired, both from journalism and from the Guard. He remembers that at the Guard drill that preceded Liberty City mobilization, he called together his 85 Guardsmen and assured them that Miami area units could restore order without help from as far away as Tampa. Less than 12 hours later, he was in charge of a three-bus convoy of Guardsmen from Tampa headed for Miami. There were exactly 5,000 Guardsmen mobilized for that mission. Not one shot was fired in anger by Guardsmen.)