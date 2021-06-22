School is out, and the kids are most likely bored looking for fun things to do.
Uncover a few hours of excitement by bringing them to the city of Winter Haven’s annual Kid’s Treasure Hunt. Held in cooperation with Legoland Florida, children use a map to find specific Lego figures in downtown businesses.
The hunt is designed to get the kids out of the house during the long, hot summer while allowing their parents the opportunity to discover downtown businesses.
“Probably now more than before, everyone needs to feel a part of the community,” said Anita Strang, executive director, Main Street Winter Haven. “Coming out of COVID, people need to regain that feeling and events like this will, hopefully, help.”
The free event is open to kids 12 and under but for proper logistics, Strang said that participants must register online. This will ensure the proper number of maps and water are on hand to be distributed.
Maps will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ritz, 263 W. Central Ave. Kids must visit participating local downtown businesses, spot the LegoLand figure and receive a stamp from the staff of that business. This process continues until children have stamps from all the establishments. At the end of the hunt, which ends at 2 p.m., a drawing will be held back at the Ritz for those kids who earned every stamp. Cartoons and other children’s movies will play at the Ritz for those who arrive back before 2 p.m.
Strang said that usually there are 10 to 15 businesses that participate stamping about 1,000 kids’ maps during the hunt.
One lucky participant will win four tickets to LegoLand and the park will donate several other prizes to be given away, as well.
“This event is a lot of fun for kids every year. Last year, we didn’t get to hold it because of COVID, so we are hoping for a great turnout,” Strang said.
To register for the event, that will be held on Saturday, July 17, visit www.mainstreetwh.com.