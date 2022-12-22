Members of the Faith Xtreme Choir performed Christmas songs at Heartland Church in downtown Winter Haven on Dec. 18.
The fundraiser program was titled “Peace on Earth: A musical journey proclaiming the good news of Christmas.”
Faith Xtreme is a nonprofit after school program for at risk kids which has two locations: one in the Inwood neighborhood of Winter Haven and the other refuge center is in the Eloise neighborhood.
The program serves around two dozen at risk children at any given time. The organization “provides opportunities for children to serve Jesus through serving others,” according to its mission statement.
“If we hope for these kids to gain a relationship with Jesus, then that relationship needs to start with us, because we are his hands and feet in this world,” Faith Xtreme Director Sean Fielder said.
The organization has been in existence for almost 20 years and is supported by area churches, corporations, grant funding, and hopefully some donations from Sun readers.
This year the choir has been praising God at nursing homes and schools in addition to fundraiser concerts at churches.
“We are closing in on our goal to reach over 200 children with Christmas gifts and also sing for over 200 nursing home residents, giving out stuffed bears to everyone,” Fielder said. “This weekend is our final time to make all the necessary purchases so consider giving today if you would like to help the Faith Xtreme bring the good news of Christmas to so many in need this season.”
Faith Xtreme was originally formed out of Faith Baptist Church on Crystal Beach Road in Winter Haven but has since become an independent non profit. The church is still a large financial supporter. Other financial supporters include: SouthState Bank, John and Becky Corbett, Ernie and Barbara Pinner, Heartland Church, Barfield Insurance, Whitehead Construction, Freedom Church / Freedom Tour, Progressive Printers, Owens Motors, Badcock Furniture and others.
If you are interested in helping, contact Fielder at seanfielder@gmail.com or call 863-875-9222 or check out https://www.faithxtreme.org/ .