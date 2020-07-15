When you reach the milestone of being exactly six months short of your 80th birthday — as I did today — you realize how limited your sources of excitement have become.

My Dad was the exception.

At my present age, and already a widower for several years, his goal, which he reached, was to travel to the last three states and the only continent that he and Mother had not visited. They circled the globe more times than our earlier satellites.

For me, at 79-and-a-half and under self-imposed house arrest to avoid the coronavirus pandemic, my biggest excitement — and major source of daily exercise — is walking to the curb to pick up our mail each day.

This is not a complaint. Many of my contemporaries didn’t make it this far, and many of those who did lost their spouses years earlier.

Mary and I count our blessings — chief among them our three adult children and six grandchildren — and willingly observe the Big Three: masking, social distancing, and hand washing. It seems little enough to remain vertical.

But last week, I added a new level of excitement to my life: I got a haircut. My first in four months. I wore a mask, as did Rhonda, my long-time friend and barber.

It was a small enough price to pay for trimming hair that had gone from growing over the tops of my ears to sneaking inside of them, causing them to itch.

When bringing in the mail is a major daily event, avoiding itchy ears rises to the level of a small luxury.

It gave me cause to remember Haircuts of Yesteryear.

I never really thought much about haircuts until, as a 17-year-old freshman at FSU, a Land Grant University, I was required to enroll in ROTC in my freshman and sophomore years.

Though hardly a burdensome curriculum, it did require that I wear a freshly starched uniform with shined brass and shoes each Thursday, and have a short haircut. Failing any of these at the weekly inspection in ranks was recognized with award of one demerit.

My recollection is that a demerit was worked off with either 30 minutes or an hour of cleaning World War II-era M-1 rifles in the arms room.

It served as a good reminder to get a weekly haircut.

There was a barber college in Tallahassee where the students gave haircuts for 50 cents. This may sound a little low, but the minimum wage was $1 an hour, Cokes cost a nickel, and gasoline sold for about 35 cents a gallon.

As a student assistant at FSU, where the Minimum Wage Law did not apply, I made 75 cents an hour in my freshman year. It is the only job I ever held in which I did not earn what they paid me.

By my sophomore year, I was earning a buck an hour— later $1.25 — as a general assignment reporter at The Tallahassee Democrat, and haircuts were still half a buck. Cleaning M-1s in the ROTC arms room no longer seemed a reasonable investment of my time.

This may have been my first meaningful lesson in Personal Finance.

Upon graduation from FSU, I was commissioned a second lieutenant, the option I elected to satisfy my two-year active Army obligation under the draft. My monthly salary of $222.30 a month was exactly the minimum wage, assuming that a second balloon worked only 40 hours a week.

Haircuts at a Post Exchange barber shop were around a buck. The first barber who gave me a GI haircut growled, “You want me to cut over your glasses or under ’em?” I never again forgot to remove my glasses.

My discharge from the Active Army marked the beginning of what would become a 30-year hitch in the Florida National Guard. A respectable haircut preceded each drill.

It hardly seems possible that it has been 25 years since my retirement from the Best Part-Time Job in America.

Thirty-six years in uniform, 25 years out. Measured in haircuts that’s ... uh ... better than cleaning two or three thousand M-1 rifles.

(S. L. Frisbie is retired. He has written more than 5,000 columns over a period of more than 55 years. This is the first one he has written about haircuts.)