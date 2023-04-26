The Lake Wales Young Men’s Christian Association of West Central Florida is terminating its lease agreement with the City of Lake Wales (the Albert Kirkland, Sr. Gymnasium Management Agreement.)
The agreement, which was penned Feb. 20, 2020, is being terminated effective Oct. 31, 2023, according to a letter sent to Lake Wales City Manager James Slaton, dated Tuesday, April 25.
“Thank you for the opportunity to have participated in programs that supported youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” wrote the Lake Wales YMCA CEO Elaine C. Thompson, PhD.
Lake Wales City Clerk Jennifer Nanek said that the city has “no plans yet” regarding the facility, since the information was “brand new.”
In an article by Charles Baker in the February 2020 Polk News-Sun, it was noted that the City of Lake Wales borrowed around $900,000 from CenterState Bank to purchase the facility, leaving around $300,000 for renovations.
The initial three-year lease agreement noted that the YMCA staff was to pay $1 for annual rent, pay all operating costs related to the facility, and cover normal maintenance and repair upkeep costs. City funds were to be used to give residents free access to the pool during certain hours and a 50 percent membership subsidy. The agreement also provided for some use of the adjacent athletic fields.
According to Eric Marshall, the City of Lake Wales Communications and Engagement Director, the YMCA was to facilitate the program and run the operations.
“The city right now is exploring all options to determine the future of that facility,” Marshall said, via phone with the Winter Haven Sun. He said that as city staff starts to come up with various scenarios, the city commission will review those.
When asked if the renovations were made to the YMCA as was indicated in the Feb. 2020 agreement, he noted that the pool is currently being resurfaced and refinished.
In a document on the city’s website, noted “advertisement for bids,” it was noted that “The City of Lake Wales was seeking a qualified contractor to make repairs to the YMCA due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian.”
According to an email returned to the Winter Haven Sun by request of City Clerk Jennifer Nanek, initial capital improvement projects for the YMCA for 2020-2021 included fencing, Kimley-Horne Engineering, parking lot, electrical upgrades, conditions report, retaining wall, HVAC upgrades,and pool pumps. In 2023, the cost of the pool resurfacing was $193,770 of the initial $300,000 earmarked for repairs.
(Editor’s Note: According to previous Lake Wales City Commission coverage by the former newspaper The Lake Wales News, for many years, the Lake Wales City Commissioners had discussed the idea of building a public pool for community use, but after hiring a consultant to ferret out the cost, decided that although the city could possibly afford to build the pool, they did not believe they would have money to keep the pool operating on a daily basis. Former city commissioner Terrye Howell had frequently asked fellow city commissioners and city staff for a public pool for the children in the community.)
The move to purchase the YMCA in 2020 was birthed during the governance of the former Lake Wales City Manager Ken Fields, in an effort to offer the community recreation opportunities. It was also noted in those city commission meetings in 2020 that it might be more cost effective for the city to team up with the YMCA rather than the City of Lake Wales building a standalone city facility.