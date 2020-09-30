This week, I was proud to stand with Governor DeSantis when he introduced The Law Enforcement Protection Act.

This new law, if passed:

will enhance penalties for individuals who batter or injure a citizen or law enforcement officer during a violent or disorderly assembly

will hold accountable those who choose to destroy property, obstruct roadways, destroy monuments, harass business patrons, or fund such illegal activities

will protect taxpayer dollars when government is grossly negligent in protecting citizens

Protesting is a basic constitutional right. I believe whole-heartedly that citizens have a right to speak openly and freely to our government.

But violence, rioting, looting and vandalism are not rights — they are illegal. They are an affront to a lawful, peaceful and secure society.

Our citizens and communities deserve safety and security, and the basic function of government is to keep us — ourselves, our families and our children — safe from violence and harm.

There is a difference between a legal, peaceful protest and violent rioting and looting. Peaceful protests are a constitutional right and a citizen’s attempt to better society. Rioting and looting are an attempt to tear down society, not build it up or make it better – it is lawlessness and profoundly un-American.

Florida’s 49-year crime low didn’t happen by accident. It is because of you, our community, who support law enforcement and don’t condone this type of violent attack on society. It is because when you see something or hear something – you say something.

It takes community partnerships, hard work and tough decisions by government leaders to hold accountable those who would tear down our communities. They deserve swift, fair, and sure punishment.

This new legislation will do that, ensuring Florida remains a safe place to live, work and visit.

—

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.