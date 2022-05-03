During the Polk Vision State of Polk County event at Polk State College on April 28, Polk County Commission Chair Martha Santiago said the pandemic was challenging but county staff are prepared to move forward.
“The state of the county is strong,” Santiago said.
The annual event had to be put on hold during the pandemic. Past events consisted of speeches by the county manager, the county sheriff and the county commission chair. This event included speeches by people representing Polk County Public Schools and the Polk County Health Department also.
“We don't wait on somebody else,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We just do what is right. Polk Vision has brought us together, so I am eternally grateful for your work and thank you very much for allowing me to be part of what I think is the most dynamic group of work partners who work across the aisles, work across the lines, and figure out how to get to yes. I promise, we will always be a good partner with you.”
Over the last few years, about 58,000 people have moved to Polk County, Santiago said. More than 6,000 jobs have been created.
Polk County Manager Bill Beasley said about 55 people have been moving to the county every day of late and he described this as exponential growth, mostly in the northeast portion of the county to include Winter Haven and the Four Corners area.
Beasley said a million people may be living here by 2033, and that the county could add another 200,000 residents by around 2045.
“With that growth comes a huge demand for services,” Beasley said.
Beasley spoke about several road projects. Expansion of the Central Polk Parkway from the Winter Lake Road exit to U.S. Highway 17 will cost around $260 million and may start as early as this year. This will include a “flyover” bridge over Thornhill Road and eventually a bridge over U.S. 17 near the Bartow Airbase. The next phase of construction will cost around $170 million and take the Central Polk Parkway south to State Road 60 near the CSX rail yard in between Bartow and Lake Wales. Both phases are fully funded by the Florida Department of Transportation, Beasley said.
FDOT staff are planning to build two new bridges over Interstate 4 in Polk County, one to the east and one to the west side of U.S. Highway 27 in the Four Corners area. The bridge to the east should be built first. The bridge to the west should be built in five phases. The North Ridge Trail Project will be built parallel to U.S. 27 up to the Lake County line to alleviate traffic in the Four Corners area, Beasley said.
SunRail may be expanded into Haines City, Auburndale and Lakeland in the coming years, Beasley said.
The Thompson Nursery Road expansion project may cost as much as $150 million.
“That may be the largest single local project that we ever accomplish in Polk County when it comes to road construction,” Beasley said.
A one-mile expansion of Lake Wilson Road in Poinciana is estimated at $40 million. Expanding County Road 557 from Lake Alfred to Interstate 4 is estimated to cost $90 million. Expanding Marigold Road in Poinciana is estimated at $32 million.
“Roadway work is expensive,” Beasley said.
There are $1.2 billion in unfunded road projects in the planning stage, most in the Four Corners area.
“It may take a while to work through the list,” Beasley said.
Beasley predicted 12 percent property value growth over the coming years.
In April 2020, Polk County received $126 million from the federal government to try and help recover from the pandemic.
“Eighty-eight million of that went to touch families and small businesses in Polk County,” with help from United Way partner agencies, Beasley said. Over 6,000 businesses and more than 32,000 individuals benefited.
In May 2021, the county received $140 million extra from the Biden administration with half received already.
“We know exactly how we are going to spend that money,” Beasley said.
Of that, $125 million is planned toward capital projects such as water and broadband infrastructure and another $16 million is budgeted for social programs.