The Winter Haven Toastmasters Club recently celebrated its 25th year. One would expect an event with entertainment, social interaction, music and a normal party.
However, the Winter Haven Toastmasters, (TM) took it to a new level, with a special event, featuring three of their top speakers, Cathy Hoar, Donna Nordby and Marlene Darby.
Hoar’s presentation for the anniversary was a history of the club titled: Journey In Toastmasters. Her TM website comment is: “To think I only joined to learn how to improve my speaking skills but I was learning so much more. Great place to learn!”
The reason to join the club is stated online as: “Toastmasters teach and mentor anyone who wants to gain confidence to speak at gatherings, nurture and help others to grow professionally, and (of course), have fun and make new professional relationships.”
The North American Organization alone, includes over 160,000 members. The U.S. Toastmasters Organization will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024.
All Toastmaster International Clubs have always been open to all creeds and races since the first club in 1924. The members are long term. Donna Nordby, secretary of the Winter Haven Club noted: “TM is a supportive and encouraging family that allows you to grow at your own rate. I have some dear friends that I have met through TM and journeyed with through the years.”
TM clubs regularly expand their learning menu. It’s no longer just about giving speeches, now the new training includes over 20 new skills and goals. (See TM website link below, “Why Toastmasters” home page.)
The Winter Haven club members have also vastly expanded their help and support to our community. Paul Nordby, president of the Winter Haven TM Club, said that both of his parents were charter members of the club. Many of the family members are second and third generations. Paul Nordby also provided most of the club information for this article.
Richard Hoar, vice president of public relations, of Winter Haven TM Club, stated online: “Toastmasters have been a benefit to my business career and my personal life. It has taught me to effectively communicate with other people. This ranges from standing in front of a group of people, as a group leader, or on a one on one basis.”
Meeting Times: second, fourth and fifth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Phone: 863-676-8801
Location: St Paul's Episcopal Church
Parking Located off Ave. K NW
656 Ave. L NW Winter Haven
Membership restriction: None, the club is open to all interested parties.
Online attendance is allowed
https://2104.toastmastersclubs.org/