The Wonderland of Lights & Santa’s Village has flipped on the switch to a parade of dazzling holiday light displays at the International Market World through Jan. 2.
Debuting for the first time in Auburndale, the village has already received positive feedback based on strong advance ticket sales.
“We are so excited to be presenting The Wonderland of Lights & Santa’s Village for the first time ever in Auburndale,” owner and producer Tammy Peters said. “We simply outgrew our previous location in Dover due to the more than 15,000 vehicles that visited last year. This is the perfect place for us to continue to grow and this year we have some unexpected surprises!”
Visitors can expect a slow, joyful drive through the parade of lighted pageantry in celebration of the season and enjoy the sounds of the holidays synchronized with the animated lights through individual car stereos. From sparkling tunnels to gingerbread houses and even Santa’s workshop, there will be something for everyone to remember. Then visit the original Santa’s village filled with merchants, food vendors, rides for all ages, and so much more.
The village is open 6 to 9 p.m. For more information on days, times, or to purchase tickets, visit www.thewonderlandoflights.com.