National Women’s History Month originated on Sunday, March 8, 1857. Several professional women from New York City factories were extremely frustrated about the terrible work environments and protested in the streets of New York. The first Women's Day celebration in the United States was in 1909. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first Presidential Proclamation declaring National Women's History Week. In 1981, the United States Congress voted and passed legislation to establish National Women's History Week, with annual commemoration the second week of March each year.
In 1987, the United States Congress wanted to establish a more powerful statement and moved from National Women's History Week to National Women's History Month.
I appreciate the powerful women that are working daily to improve the lives of other women, from homemakers to the current Vice President of the United States of America. I celebrate you today and I am grateful for you.
If the truth be told, from the time the earth was formed by God, women have been the strength and the backbone for men. It’s time to celebrate each and every woman.