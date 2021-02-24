Theatre Winter Haven Producing Director Dan Chesnicka gave the Winter Haven City Commission an update on how things are going on Feb. 17.
“I wish I had good news for you – I don't,” Chesnicka said.
With social distancing limiting ticket sales, Chesnicka said that, unless something changes, the theater will run out of money by July.
Income is down 81 percent from last year and subscriptions are down 65 percent.
“I think those 35 percent who have stuck with us are heroes and they are the only reason why we are continuing to go on right now,” Chesnicka said. “Oddly, we have refunded more tickets in this fiscal year than we have sold.”
Over the past few years, the theater board had been saving up money to build a “black box theater” in the new AdventHealth Fieldhouse.
“We have now diverted all that money into our survival,” Chesnicka said.
Theater staff will be applying for federal aid when it becomes available.
Winter Haven City Commissioner Brian Yates suggested city staff return with a plan on possibly reducing rent to assist in the matter.
Chesnicka said that there is something the Winter Haven community can do to help, and that is purchasing tickets — preferably season tickets.
Theater staff and volunteers have continued putting on shows but, due to social distancing, even at full capacity the shows are — at best — breaking even.
“There is no way to creatively manage our way out of this situation,” Chesnicka said.
Those who know Chesnicka know he rarely focuses on negativity for long.
“Everything is three times harder when you give up,” Chesnicka said. “We are on it.”
Check out the Theatre Winter Haven website — theatrewinterhaven.com — for information on upcoming shows. Music tribute acts are scheduled through May on the outdoor stage. Starting this week, “Avenue Q” opens on the main stage and runs for the next three weeks.