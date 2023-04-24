“There’s a lot more to life than winning and losing games” Coach says, Former players, some now coaches, gather to honor Coach Sonia Cook at final season game

Davenport High School softball coach Sonia Cook doesn’t know how many district or regional titles her teams have won.
Cook’s idea of winning is turning young women into good people.
That sentiment was turned into action by about 50 of her former players at Cook’s final softball game of the season Saturday against Ridge Community High School – another school at which Cook coached.
Cook was thrilled to see so many of her former players decked out in red, at the game. She smiled, hugged, cried and sometimes took a few seconds to recognize a few.
“This is amazing,” Cook said after the 10-3 victory while standing on the field amongst her former players on the sunny afternoon.
“I’d like to thank (her former Winter Haven High School player) Kim Wilder and (Davenport Athletic Director) Coach (Mel) Gables,” Cook continued. “I wanted to make sure the seniors were here for this. It’s tough being a leader. You have to make hard decisions, but it’s worth it. I appreciate everything. I’ll take this over any trophy anytime. I love you all.”
The group presented Cook with flowers and a check for $6,000 through a Go Fund Me campaign for perhaps a trip to Alaska that’s been on Cook’s bucket list.
Cook also received a red T-shirt that read “The Legend” on the front and listed all her years of coaching with Winter Haven 1984-2000; Polk State College 2000-2005; Ridge Community 2005-2020; and Davenport (High School) 2021-2024.
“It says 2024, so you can’t retire,” said Davenport Athletic Director Mel Gables.
Polk County Athletic Director Dan Talbot presented Cook with a plaque for her “Meritorious Service for serving the athletic coaching profession and the student athletes of Polk County Schools above and beyond the call of duty.”
Talbot said such a plaque has only been given out three times.
When it was asked for Cook’s former players also went on to coach softball, more than 15 former players stepped forward.
“You can see the impact a coach can have in a person’s life,” Talbot said to the adoring crowd.
The Frascona family brought a tree to be planted near the softball field in Cook’s honor, that will also feature a plaque to go with it.
One of Cook’s first players, Kim Cole Wilder (WHHS ’87-’88), had spoken with Cook last fall. Cook told Wilder she was coming to the end of her coaching years, and she wished she could see everybody.
Wilder ran with the idea. Around September, Wilder created a closed Facebook page and reached out to as many former players of Cooks whom she could. The Facebook page has more than 200 members.
“She’s has just always been a positive influence in so many of our lives,” Wilder said. “She’s heard all my stories of marriages and kids.”
Former Winter Haven softball player Susan (Gator) Gann, who is from Wahneta, said much the same with tears in her eyes as she explained how Cook assisted Gann in getting a scholarship to Troy State.
Gann is a three-time Polk County Teacher of the Year.
Gann coached with Cook for 10 years at Winter Haven and one year at Polk State College. Gann recalled how at a church retreat it was suggested that those attending give a red ribbon to someone who has impacted their lives. She gave Cook a ribbon.
“I was the first in my family to go to college,” Gann said. “I wrote her a little letter and I framed it and she kept it. As the years go by you wonder if you really impacted someone.”
“This is your ribbon, Gann told Cook, alluding to all the players dressed in red T-shirts. “You have made a profound difference not just in sports, but those you taught in school as well.”
Later, former player Francheska Ruiz (2007-2008), who is from Puerto Rico, shared how Cook pushed her to pass the FCAT (Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test), resulting in Ruiz getting a scholarship to Florida State College of Jacksonville.
“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” Ruiz said.
Wayne Conner coached with Cook for 10 years as well. “Sonia’s a wonderful person. She loves the kids and she loves the game.”
“She is the best coach in the whole world,” said friend Peggy White, whose daughter, Amy, played for Cook at Winter Haven. “She was so good to my daughter.”
Current player Lyric Pittman summed up Cook’s coaching style.
“She keeps pushing,” Pittman said. “She knows everyone has more potential than what you are doing on the field.”
Former first player Kristin Thomas (’86-88) played and coached with Cook. “She turns them not only into ball players, but into young ladies,” Thomas said.
Thomas also told the story of her and another player running over someone’s mailbox during a player gathering at someone’s house.
“Of course, they got a preaching to,” said Cook.
“She didn’t want to know how,” Thomas said of the incident. “She told us she’d give us $25 to wash and wax her truck to help pay for it. She was that person you could go to and she supported us with life stuff. She holds a special place in my heart, and she always will.”
Cook’s love of softball was thanks to her father, Ray. Ray played in a church league while Sonia was growing up in Alabama, according to Ridge Community Principal Angie Clark. A camera is attached to the softball field fence so Ray can watch the Bronco’s games. “Softball is her life and her intense passion,” Clark said. “It’s also about working with young people.” There was no high school softball for Cook. Instead, she played basketball with the boys. She attended Judson College before switching to the University of South Florida where she was an All American as a catcher. In addition, Cook was named the USF Scholar Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year. Cook briefly retired from coaching but was asked to return when Gables needed a coach to start the program at Davenport.
After coaching for more than 35 years, Cook has learned a few things.
“I’ve learned that there’s a lot more to life than winning and losing games,” she said. “And I’ve learned to be real with the players - kind of letting them know me as a person, even when I was my toughest. Those players appreciate what I was trying to do for them and make them stronger people on and off the field and the court.”