Three people were killed in a two-car crash in the Haines city area on Monday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office
The Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Investigators and Crime Scene Unit are on the scene of a crash on Lake Hatchineha Road (cross street of Watkins Road), east of Haines City.
It was reported that two vehicles were involved, one of which caught fire.
There are three confirmed fatalities, and three trauma alert patients being taken out via helicopter. All are believed to be adults, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.
This crash occurred at about noon and traffic in this area is likely to be affected until later in the afternoon.
No other information was available.