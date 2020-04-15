LAKE WALES – According to City Manager Kenneth Fields, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been speeding up the timeline on multiple Florida Department of Transportation projects across the state to take advantage of reduced traffic during the pandemic.
“The result was a much higher than anticipated cost to the city,” Fields said at an April 8 meeting of the Lake Wales City Commission.
For example, the State Road 60 bridge over U.S. Highway 27 in Lake Wales is being replaced — a project that has been in the works for years. Lake Wales Utilities Director Sarah Kirkland said that FDOT staff had previously approved a plan for city contractors to move the utilities around the bridge within 173 days. Kirkland said that, in January, FDOT staff changed that plan to have city utilities moved within 120 days.
Fields explained that a statewide increase in FDOT work available has decreased the volume of contractors qualified to move underground utilities for local projects. The city reached seven contractors qualified to do the work.
“FDOT’s expedited schedule prohibited three of the contractors from supplying a bid, because they could not commit to completing the project in the time frame needed,” stated a city document. “One contractor had their bonding tied up with current commitments and their bonding would not cover both jobs due to the dollar amount needed. One contractor was unresponsive.”
Around $500,000 in city funding was originally budgeted to move the utilities around the bridge, one of which is a main sewer line.
On April 8, the Lake Wales City Commission voted to approve $1.365 million to Martin Paving, the chosen contractor.
